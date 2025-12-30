'Your demands are legitimate': Iran scrambles to quell unrest amid economic meltdown

Following two days of rare demonstrations in Tehran over deteriorating economic conditions and a sharp decline in the value of the national currency, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday called on his government to “listen to the legitimate demands of the protesters.”

“I have asked the interior minister to listen to the legitimate demands of the protesters and hold dialogue with their representatives so the government can do all it can to resolve the problems responsibly,” Pezeshkian said in his first public remarks on the protests.

Iranians take to the streets in protests of the deteriorating economic situation

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said authorities were taking the demonstrations seriously, acknowledging the public’s concerns over inflation and cost of living. “The demands of the Iranian people are clear and legitimate, and we are listening to them carefully,” she said, adding, “We will not allow enemies to exploit these legitimate complaints.”

On Sunday, the Iranian rial hit a record low of 1.42 million to the U.S. dollar—compared to 820,000 to the dollar just a year earlier. The ILNA news agency, which is affiliated with Iranian labor groups, reported that demonstrators were demanding immediate government intervention to stabilize the currency and implement a clear economic strategy. Some protesters told the agency that under current conditions, continuing business operations had become “impossible.”

Agence France-Presse reporters noted that price fluctuations have severely disrupted sales of imported goods, with both buyers and sellers hesitating to complete transactions amid uncertainty.

Iran’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei called for the “swift punishment of those responsible for the currency crisis.”

On Monday, the government dismissed Central Bank Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin, replacing him with Abdolnaser Hemmati, a former finance minister ousted by parliament in March , following the rial’s sharp decline.

Clashes were reported Monday between security forces and protesters in Tehran. Security personnel reportedly used tear gas and stun grenades. Fars News, which is closely aligned with the regime, acknowledged only “minor physical confrontations” between protesters and security forces, and warned that such unrest could lead to broader instability.

The opposition outlet Iran International reported that the protests, which began in Tehran, had spread to other cities, including Mashhad, where a heavy security presence was reported on Tuesday.

Amid the unrest, Tehran authorities announced a sweeping lockdown across the province on Wednesday, officially citing expected cold weather and a need to conserve energy. All government offices, markets, schools, universities and banks will be closed. Similar announcements were made in the provinces of Hamadan and Qom.

Meanwhile, the Tasnim news agency accused foreign actors of orchestrating the unrest, claiming “anti-Iranian media and foreign intelligence services are using internal agents to exploit the situation and stir instability.” It alleged that even Israeli outlets were encouraging demonstrations, but insisted that these calls “have failed” and that Iranians remain alert, knowing that “unrest solves nothing and only aids those who seek to destroy Iran.”