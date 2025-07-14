Degel HaTorah faction says leaving government over draft exemption law

Following rabbinic instructions and a meeting between Knesset lawmaker Moshe Gafni and the prime minister, the Ashkenazi haredi Degel HaTorah party announced Monday that its Knesset members would withdraw from the government and the coalition “in accordance with the directive of the Maran [a senior rabbinic authority],” amid ongoing delays in presenting a draft law for military exemption.

Senior political sources told Ynet that a version of the draft exemption bill would be ready on Monday and that Haredi representatives arrived at Knesset lawmaker Yuli Edelstein’s office to review it. However, after reviewing the draft, Degel HaTorah announced it would not reverse course and would leave the government and coalition.

2 View gallery Degel HaTorah chairman Moshe Gafni confers with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Danny Shem Tov / Noam Moskowitz, Knesset Spokesperson )

“The draft we were shown deviates from what was agreed upon and from commitments made by Likud and the coalition,” a party representative said, further accusing Edelstein of “deception.” Deputy Transportation Minister Uri Maklev left the meeting intending to submit his resignation letter.

Degel HaTorah, part of the United Torah Judaism faction, has four Knesset members. Yitzhak Goldknopf of Agudat Yisrael—the other half of UTJ—had already quit. Ministers Meir Porush and Deputy Minister Yitzhak Tessler are now expected to follow. Shas has yet to announce its withdrawal but issued statements Monday that signaled similar dissatisfaction.

In the letter that led to the withdrawal, leading Lithuanian Rabbi Dov Landau wrote to Degel HaTorah lawmakers:

“Since the authorities have made clear their intention to increase the hardship faced by Torah learners in various ways, through efforts to humiliate and trample them, and since they repeatedly fail to uphold their commitments to regulate the legal status of yeshiva students and Torah scholars—the crown of creation and the secret of our existence—

I therefore believe that participation in the government and coalition must immediately end, including the resignation from all related positions. May God bring salvation soon. Signed with pain and concern.”

Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch also signed the letter, and the Degel HaTorah Knesset members announced their resignation later in the evening.

2 View gallery Letter from Degel Hatorah rabbis calling for the resignation of its members

The announcement coincided with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s meeting with Edelstein, who serves as Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair.

Problematic principles in the eyes of the ultra-Orthodox

From the Haredi perspective, the proposed law contains three problematic principles: existing draft orders, the makeup of the exemptions committee, and financial sanctions.

On draft orders that have already been issued, the Haredi parties demand their complete cancellation—something Edelstein opposes.

Regarding the exemptions committee, Edelstein insists it be under military control only, while earlier principles called for joint oversight by the military and rabbis.

On sanctions, Edelstein wants to toughen the financial penalties for institutions failing to meet recruitment targets. The current draft states that if yeshivas meet more than 75% of the recruitment goal, any remaining shortfall would be penalized by a proportionate cut in funding. If they fall below 75%, 100% of funding would be withdrawn. Edelstein seeks to raise those thresholds and penalties.

Attorney General in letter to Netanyahu: 'Your intervention is required'

Amid the Haredi threats and Netanyahu’s flurry of consultations, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sent the prime minister a letter on the issue of enforcing the draft law, stating that “the government is not taking steps to enhance enforcement against draft evaders, which severely undermines equality and the rights of those who serve.”

She added: “Previous appeals to the government on this matter have gone unanswered. Your intervention is required. The state must submit a response affidavit to the High Court on the issue and specify what steps it is taking to enforce the draft law, following the issuance of a conditional order.”