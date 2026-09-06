Ben-Gvir freezes 141 senior police appointments, citing pre-election optics

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy on Sunday that he will not approve a sweeping round of senior police appointments until after the election, citing concerns over how the move could be perceived so close to the vote.
The decision affects 141 senior officers: 11 assistant commissioners and 130 commanders and chief superintendents who had been due to receive new assignments in the coming round.
The appointments had been expected to move forward a day later, despite an existing shortage of senior officers in the force.
Ben-Gvir said making such appointments about a month and a half before the election could create the appearance of an improper last-minute move.
“It is not appropriate to make senior appointments about a month and a half before the election, since this could be perceived by part of the public as a grab,” he said in a statement.
“Accordingly, all appointments will be frozen until after the election, except for urgent cases that will be examined individually.”
The decision effectively postpones a broad reshuffle of the police command structure until after voters go to the polls, while leaving room for exceptions in cases deemed urgent.