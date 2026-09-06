Ben-Gvir freezes 141 senior police appointments, citing pre-election optics

The national security minister halted a sweeping round of promotions and postings about six weeks before the vote, saying the move could look improper; urgent cases may still be approved

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Israel elections 2026
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Itamar Ben-Gvir
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National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy on Sunday that he will not approve a sweeping round of senior police appointments until after the election, citing concerns over how the move could be perceived so close to the vote.
The decision affects 141 senior officers: 11 assistant commissioners and 130 commanders and chief superintendents who had been due to receive new assignments in the coming round.
המפכ"ל דני לוי והשר לביטחון לאומי איתמר בן גבירהמפכ"ל דני לוי והשר לביטחון לאומי איתמר בן גביר
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
The appointments had been expected to move forward a day later, despite an existing shortage of senior officers in the force.
Ben-Gvir said making such appointments about a month and a half before the election could create the appearance of an improper last-minute move.
“It is not appropriate to make senior appointments about a month and a half before the election, since this could be perceived by part of the public as a grab,” he said in a statement.
“Accordingly, all appointments will be frozen until after the election, except for urgent cases that will be examined individually.”
The decision effectively postpones a broad reshuffle of the police command structure until after voters go to the polls, while leaving room for exceptions in cases deemed urgent.
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