Ben-Gvir freezes 141 senior police appointments, citing pre-election optics

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy on Sunday that he will not approve a sweeping round of senior police appointments until after the election, citing concerns over how the move could be perceived so close to the vote.

The decision affects 141 senior officers: 11 assistant commissioners and 130 commanders and chief superintendents who had been due to receive new assignments in the coming round.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The appointments had been expected to move forward a day later, despite an existing shortage of senior officers in the force.

Ben-Gvir said making such appointments about a month and a half before the election could create the appearance of an improper last-minute move.

“It is not appropriate to make senior appointments about a month and a half before the election, since this could be perceived by part of the public as a grab,” he said in a statement.

“Accordingly, all appointments will be frozen until after the election, except for urgent cases that will be examined individually.”