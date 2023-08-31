Maksym Molchanovm, a lone soldier from Ukraine is the victim of latest terror attack

Yevgeny Molchanov, Maksym's father said his son was proud of his service in the IDF. "My son was always about truth. He was always the first to help others. A year ago, he donated bone marrow to a child in Germany. He was very proud that he wasn't just in the army but in a combat unit. He was very special, a gentle soul, always open to everyone."

News of his death was conveyed to his family by Rabbi Miriam Moskowitz, a Chabad emissary in Kharkiv after her husband received a call from the military, asking for his help in locating them.

