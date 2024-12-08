'Make yourselves at home': Syrian rebels reach Assad's palace

Videos circulating online are showing Syrian rebels and local residents freely entering and looting the deposed President Bashar al-Assad 's palace in the capital of Damascus since the rebels took control of it on Sunday.

The residents gained access after regime forces fled, leaving the entrance unguarded. While wandering through the palace, some discovered a family photo album of the ousted leader and even reached a garage housing dozens of Assad's luxury vehicles.

Rebels entering Assad's palace

8 View gallery Syrian rebels and residents inside Assad's palace ( Photo: AP Photo/Hussein Malla )

8 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Hussein Malla )

8 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Hussein Malla )

8 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki )

Assad owns several palaces in Damascus and other cities, some of which have been captured by the rebels in recent days. One of these is the presidential palace, which also served as his headquarters on Mount Mezzeh.

Residents entered the palace chanting "Allahu Akbar" against a backdrop of celebratory gunfire. One resident walked through the palace, saying, "Make yourselves at home." Another wandered between the rooms, throwing pictures to the floor, while others grabbed anything within reach. A reception hall in the presidential palace was completely burned down.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The rebels announced they had entered Damascus early on Sunday. Shortly afterward, they declared they had toppled Assad's regime, ending 54 years of rule by him and his family, while Syrian army forces were nowhere to be seen in the city.

8 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki )

8 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki )

8 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Hussein Malla )

8 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Hussein Malla )

A few hours later, the rebels made their first televised statement: "We have liberated Damascus, toppled Assad's regime and freed all unlawfully imprisoned detainees," they announced.

The Syrian prime minister said he would "cooperate with any elected leadership," but claimed not to know Assad's whereabouts. He was later seen being taken from his residence by armed men.