Skies closed, roads sealed off: Netanyahu's son to tie the knot under tight security

Authorities announced on Tuesday that they would be closing the airspace for all traffic, including drones, next Monday, during the wedding of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's youngest son, Avner, at a venue outside Tel Aviv. Only police aircraft would be allowed.

Residents of the farming communities surrounding the venue were bracing for a transportation nightmare as roads leading to the area from two main highways would likely be blocked for all but guests, although a detailed list of road closures has not been published.

Regional councils have notified the residents to consider avoiding travel to and from work. They've also been asked to volunteer to guard the entrances to their communities. "We're trying to minimize friction with Shin Bet security forces and or anti-Netanyahu protesters," the residents were told by the local leadership.

Protest groups are calling on the public to disrupt the wedding, which is expected to host over 1,000 guests. They plan to distribute photos of the hostages still held in Gaza, along with a book pinning the blame for the October 7 massacre on the prime minister and criticizing him for failing to secure the hostages' return over the past 614 days.