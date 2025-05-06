At least 32 wounded Druze evacuated from Syria: ' I waited for days with my injuries, without medicine or help'

At least 32 wounded Druze were evacuated from conflict areas in Syria to Ziv Medical Center in Safed in less than a week.

"I was sure I wouldn’t survive. I waited for days with my injuries, without medicine or help," shared one of the patients on Tuesday. He arrived with shrapnel wounds to his limbs. "When I finally got to Ziv, they gave me water, treated me, and spoke to me like a human being." He expressed gratitude to the medical staff, adding, "You take care of me all the time—and you're saving lives."

Of the 32 evacuees brought to Ziv since April 30—including women, children and men—19 remain hospitalized under medical supervision. They are being treated in the orthopedic, neurosurgery, pediatric and high-risk maternity departments, where staff are working around the clock to provide professional, compassionate care.

2 View gallery Syrian security forces patrol in the village of Al-Soura al-Kubra due to clashes between Sunni Muslims and Druze ( Photo: Karam al-Masri/Reuters )

Professor Aviram Nissan, head of the surgical division at Ziv, spoke about the patients' conditions and the complexity of their treatment, noting that the hospital received 30 wounded individuals and two women—one in a high-risk pregnancy and one in serious condition after giving birth.

"Some of the patients underwent surgery, others were treated with invasive procedures, and some will undergo surgery today, tomorrow and in the coming days," he said.

Currently, 19 patients remain hospitalized, one has been transferred to another facility, and Ziv remains on standby to receive additional casualties. "We have extensive experience from previous years treating wounded individuals from across the Syrian border during the civil war, and we are continuing that effort," Nissan said. "We will provide care to anyone who arrives at Ziv Medical Center."

Among the recent arrivals was a 37-year-old Druze man from a Syrian village at the heart of the fighting. He was moderately injured after jumping from a height of two stories—about 12 meters—while trying to escape danger. “I felt my life was in danger. I had to jump and fell into an elevator shaft,” said the injured businessman from Syria.

He described receiving care in Israel as "coming full circle," noting: “My grandfather grew up here, and I have family in the village of Rama. The excellent medical team and my family from Rama are surrounding me with love—I don’t have enough words to thank you.” He was admitted to the spinal surgery unit in Orthopedics B and has since undergone back surgery.

Over the weekend, the Israeli Air Force operated in the As-Suwayda region of Syria, securing the ground evacuation of wounded Druze and delivering supplies via aircraft to communities on Jabal al-Druze. Earlier in the week, there was also an aerial evacuation of Druze casualties from Syrian territory.

On Saturday, the IDF spokesperson reported strikes across Syria, targeting a military site, anti-aircraft artillery and surface-to-air missile infrastructure. The commanders of the Israeli Air Force and Northern Command were present in the air force operations center during the attacks.

“The IDF struck dozens of infrastructure elements and weapons systems across Syria using 12 fighter jets, including anti-aircraft guns and surface-to-air missile launchers,” the IDF statement said. “The IDF will continue to ensure aerial freedom of operation to carry out its missions and remove any threats in the region.”

A day earlier, Israel carried out a strike near the Syrian presidential palace as a warning to President Ahmad al-Sharaa following clashes with members of the Druze community. Damascus called the strike a "dangerous escalation."