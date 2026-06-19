Israel, Hezbollah agree to new ceasefire, US official says

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire set to begin at 4 p.m. Friday, a senior U.S. official told Reuters, after a deadly overnight exchange raised fears of renewed escalation in Lebanon.

The official said U.S. and Qatari negotiators worked out the deal with help from Iran.

Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon following Hezbollah breach of ceasefire ( Video: IDF )

“Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire,” the official said, adding: “We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire.”

The ceasefire came after CNN reported that Washington had told Iran that Israel was not expected to escalate its strikes in Lebanon after four IDF soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel , were killed overnight by Hezbollah fire .

CNN quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying, “Hezbollah violated the ceasefire. Israel has agreed to let it be, which was relayed to the Iranians, and it’s up to Hezbollah to stop.”

The report aligned with Israeli assessments earlier Friday that the military was not planning to escalate strikes or bomb Beirut at this stage, and that no changes had been made to Home Front Command guidelines.

1 View gallery Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: IDF, REUTERS/Amir Cohen, REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak )

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it called “Israeli attacks on Lebanon” and warned of consequences for regional security. The ministry’s spokesman said the United States bears direct responsibility for Israel’s strikes and warned that Iran would take “necessary measures” to defend its interests and allies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said Israel would not tolerate attacks on its soldiers or territory.

“My directive is clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks,” Netanyahu said. “The IDF will act to thwart any threat to our forces and our territory.”

Netanyahu said Israel would remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon “as long as necessary” to protect northern communities.

Arab media reported extensive Israeli strikes overnight across southern Lebanon, including heavy fire in the Tibnit area, airstrikes and artillery fire.

The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure overnight and was continuing to attack targets in several areas of southern Lebanon. It said the strikes followed repeated Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire.

The military told residents near the northern border that Israel had endured “an extremely complex night” marked by serious Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire.