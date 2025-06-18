Israel may not need U.S. bunker busters to strike Iran's Fordow plant, expert says

While Israel may need the United States to carry out a bunker buster attack against the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, there could be other ways to achieve its goals, according to Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior director of the Iran Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
Speaking on ILTV’s Insider, Ben Taleblu explained that although it appears Israel would require American assistance to break through the nearly 300 feet of concrete that shield the Fordow enrichment facility, history shows Israel has been remarkably resourceful.
“Israelis have shown time and time again when it comes to counter-proliferation in the region, intelligence operations in the region, and even being able to modify US military capabilities that … there's plenty of room for surprise, there's plenty of room to doubt the conventional wisdom,” he said.
Ben Taleblu suggested that Israel could potentially strike the facility multiple times to achieve the same effect as using a 30,000-pound bunker buster bomb. He also pointed to the possibility of “out-of-the-box” tactics.
“Israel’s imagination has given Israel the upper hand qualitatively against quantitatively superior adversaries like Hezbollah or the Islamic Republic of Iran today,” he said.
He added that Israel is well aware of the risks of escalating tensions. If Iran feels too pressured and retaliates against a U.S. target, he said, it’s likely that America would act to defend itself.
