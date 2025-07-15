Antisemitic attacks surge worldwide targeting Jews and Israeli sites

You’ve heard it at music festivals in the United Kingdom where thousands of people joined in anti-Israel and antisemitic chants targeting Jewish people at the Glastonbury Festival in June.

You’ve likely also seen it in Australia, where a man set fire to the door of a Melbourne synagogue while a group of 20 people were having Shabbat dinner. The attack happened just one kilometer away from a popular Israeli restaurant that was stormed by 20 protesters in early July — chanting hateful slogans like “Death to the IDF.”

Antisemitic, anti-Jewish, and anti-Israel attacks are continuing to happen around the world — not behind closed doors, but out in public.

SKYROCKETING LEVELS OF ANTISEMITISM ( ILTV )

On Sunday, the X account of the famous children’s puppet Elmo was apparently hacked — spreading antisemitic views and rants. The hacker initially posted about a crypto company but quickly turned to violent messages targeting Jewish people.

Although the posts were removed within an hour, a Sesame Workshop spokesperson told Fox News Digital: “Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts.”

Meanwhile, in Athens, Greece, a brand-new kosher Israeli restaurant was vandalized by masked attackers, who graffitied anti-Israel slogans on the walls and counters — calling the IDF “rapists and murderers” and declaring that “no Zionist is safe here.”

The owner of the restaurant called the agitators “pro-Palestinian anarchists.” He also noted that the staff working at the time of the attack were all from Greece. Authorities in Greece are now treating it as a possible hate crime.