At least 7 killed as gunmen open fire on funeral mourners in Jordan

At least seven people were killed Friday afternoon in a shooting at a church in the village of Hammoud in Jordan's Karak Governorate. According to reports from the kingdom, two gunmen arrived at the scene in a vehicle and opened fire on people attending a funeral service.

Several people were wounded in the shooting and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Jordanian security forces have launched a manhunt for the attackers, who fled the scene.

The scene of the shooting attack in Jordan, according to local reports

According to a Jordanian report, one of the wounded said between 150 and 200 people had gathered inside and outside the church to attend funeral prayers for a woman who had died. As the service began, an explosion was heard. Many of those attending rushed outside, where they encountered gunmen who opened fire on them.

Witnesses said the shooting lasted about five minutes. The gunmen initially fired at people outside the church before turning their fire toward the building's entrance.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said: "Unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a church in Karak Governorate, resulting in several deaths and injuries. Efforts are underway to locate the suspects."

The directorate added: "We warn against disseminating any information regarding the shooting incident that occurred during a funeral in Karak Governorate. The public is urged to rely exclusively on official statements as they are released. Failure to comply with this directive will result in legal action."

Jordanian state media said: "Security forces are operating at the scene following a shooting incident in Karak Governorate. Statements will be issued once the details have been verified. We urge the public to allow security forces to carry out the necessary operations and to rely solely on information from official sources."

Dahham Mithqal Al-Fawaz, a Jordanian commentator on Middle Eastern affairs, wrote on X: "The armed attack outside the church in Karak is a crime that shocks the conscience of every Jordanian. It is an act that cannot be accepted or justified under any circumstances. I oppose sectarian and religious fanaticism and reject the shedding of human blood on the basis of religion or sectarian affiliation.