PM: High Holiday lockdown depends on vaccination rate

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday the prospect of a lockdown during the Jewish High Holidays next month depends on the rate of vaccination among those who have not already been fully jabbed against coronavirus and the over-60s who are now all eligible for a third booster shot.

"The future of the holidays depends on the number of vaccinated," Bennett said. "If you want happy holidays, go get vaccinated."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ( Photo: Leibovitch Communications )

Bennett then went on to scold vaccine-hesitant Israelis, calling their decision to not take the jab "selfish and irresponsible."

"Every one of you has to go out and get vaccinated because if not, you endanger yourself, you are really endangering the environment, as if you are walking around with a machine gun and shooting Delta viruses at everyone," he said. "This is a selfish and irresponsible decision, none of you want to kill other people by mistake.

"The Delta is different from the original coronavirus pandemic, It's a different pandemic. It is completely different from the original epidemic, so there is a real need for two main basic rules — to get vaccinated and wear masks."

An elderly man receives a coronavirus vaccine booster shot ( Photo: Yariv Katz )