Israel moves to block UNRWA: MK Boaz Bismuth explains the bold new law

How did the Knesset manage to pass a bill banning UNRWA from Israel?
According to one of the bill’s authors, MK Boaz Bismuth, this legislation has been a long time coming.
“If we say that what was before October 7 won’t be the same after, then this [ban] is one thing Israelis are expecting: That terror organizations, like UNRWA, will not operate from Israel,” Bismuth told ILTV.
He added that implementing the bill will be straightforward. Israel, as a sovereign nation, “only has to ban UNRWA” from operating within its borders and has full authority over which organizations or individuals may enter.
First published: 06:42, 10.30.24