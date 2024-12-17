Russian general assassinated in Moscow bomb

Igor Kirillov chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops was accused of using chemical weapons in Ukraine; bomb planted in scooter explodes killing him and his aid

A bomb hidden in an electric scooter killed a senior Russian general in charge of nuclear protection forces in Moscow on Tuesday, Russia's investigative committee said. Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who is chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt, which starts road some 7 km (4.35 miles) southeast of the Kremlin.
"Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and his assistant were killed," the investigative committee said. A criminal case has been opened.
General Igor Kirillov
(Photo: AFP)
Moscow scene of Igor Kirillov assassination
(Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters)
According to the Russia's investigative commission, in charge of the probe, the general was killed with his assistant from an explosive device placed on an electric scooter. Pictures from the scene of the explosion show damage to a front door and a building and two bodies lying on the street covered in snow.
The UK imposed sanctions on Kirillov last October claiming he was overseeing the use of chemical weapons in the fighting in Ukraine. According to the British authorities, his forces used the chemical materials used to disperse riots as well as chloropicrin that causes asphyxiation. It was first used in WWI. The UK claimed Kirillov assisted the Kremlin in the use of the "barbaric weapon" and was a significant factor in promoting Russian disinformation.
On Monday, Kirillov was charged in Ukraine for the use of chemical weapons against the Ukrainian troops .<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
