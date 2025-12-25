In dead of night and covertly, Israel returns to Jordan body of Allenby Crossing attack terrorist

After midnight and under the cover of darkness in a covert operation, Israel transferred to Jordan via the Allenby Crossing the body of the terrorist who killed Sgt. Oren Hershko and Lt. Col. (res.) Yitzhak Harush in the combined attack at the crossing complex in September. IDF sources said the move was carried out under an “instruction from the political echelon, including the manner of execution.”
The terrorist, Abd al-Muttalib al-Qaisi, 57, had begun working as a driver of humanitarian aid trucks three months before the attack. His son, Yousef Abd al-Muttalib al-Qaisi, wrote overnight on his Facebook page: “Praise be to God, my father’s body has arrived. He will be buried in Wadi al-Shita, and the prayer will be held at the Wadi al-Shita mosque” (a residential area in Jordan’s capital district, Amman).
Following reports of the return of the terrorist’s body, Arab media outlets published footage from the funeral that was held earlier for him after the body was returned to Jordan.
After the attack, a will attributed to the terrorist was circulated on Arab social media. In it, he allegedly wrote, referencing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about “Greater Israel”: “Sons of our nation, the crimes committed by the occupation in the Gaza Strip will one day be felt in our land and in our homeland, among our women and children, and our silence will be part of the project the enemy calls Greater Israel. Sons of our nation, my blood will cleanse our silence toward those who occupy our land. Will we remain silent until he enslaves our land and violates our sanctity?”