In dead of night and covertly, Israel returns to Jordan body of Allenby Crossing attack terrorist

 Terrorist killed Sergeant Oren Hershko and Lt. Col. (res.) Yitzhak Harosh in a combined attack in September; his body was taken through the same crossing he attacked; IDF source: Return ordered by political echelon', including manner of execution 

After midnight and under the cover of darkness in a covert operation, Israel transferred to Jordan via the Allenby Crossing the body of the terrorist who killed Sgt. Oren Hershko and Lt. Col. (res.) Yitzhak Harush in the combined attack at the crossing complex in September. IDF sources said the move was carried out under an “instruction from the political echelon, including the manner of execution.”
Funeral of the terrorist from the Allenby Crossing attack
The terrorist, Abd al-Muttalib al-Qaisi, 57, had begun working as a driver of humanitarian aid trucks three months before the attack. His son, Yousef Abd al-Muttalib al-Qaisi, wrote overnight on his Facebook page: “Praise be to God, my father’s body has arrived. He will be buried in Wadi al-Shita, and the prayer will be held at the Wadi al-Shita mosque” (a residential area in Jordan’s capital district, Amman).
2 View gallery
סמל אורן הרשקו ז"ל, סא"ל (במיל') יצחק הרוש ז"לסמל אורן הרשקו ז"ל, סא"ל (במיל') יצחק הרוש ז"ל
The terrorist killed Sgt. Oren Hershko and Lt. Col. (res.) Yitzhak Harush
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

2 View gallery
פוסט שכתב בנו של המחבל מהפיגוע במעבר אלנבי שגופתו הושבהפוסט שכתב בנו של המחבל מהפיגוע במעבר אלנבי שגופתו הושבה
Terrorist's son announces the return of his body to Jordan
Following reports of the return of the terrorist’s body, Arab media outlets published footage from the funeral that was held earlier for him after the body was returned to Jordan.
After the attack, a will attributed to the terrorist was circulated on Arab social media. In it, he allegedly wrote, referencing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about “Greater Israel”: “Sons of our nation, the crimes committed by the occupation in the Gaza Strip will one day be felt in our land and in our homeland, among our women and children, and our silence will be part of the project the enemy calls Greater Israel. Sons of our nation, my blood will cleanse our silence toward those who occupy our land. Will we remain silent until he enslaves our land and violates our sanctity?”
