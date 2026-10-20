'Could cost lives': TikTok challenge sparks fire extinguisher thefts across Israeli city, 15 teens detained

Fifteen Israeli teens have been detained since the weekend on suspicion of stealing fire extinguishers from residential buildings and emptying them across Netanya as part of a TikTok trend that police describe as "a dangerous challenge that could cost lives."

According to police, "Officers from the Netanya police station in the Central District, working with Netanya municipal inspectors, have been taking action since the weekend against a dangerous phenomenon involving the theft of fire extinguishers from residential buildings and the emptying of their contents in public spaces throughout the city. The police investigation indicates that the suspected motive is a dangerous 'challenge' circulating on social media, including TikTok, in which teenagers steal fire extinguishers from residential buildings and discharge them in public areas."

Gallery Spraying fire extinguishers at the Ramat Gan-Bnei Brak border in an unrelated incident ( Photo: Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

Police said reports of stolen extinguishers being discharged in public parks, parking lots and on roads prompted juvenile investigators at the Netanya station to launch a targeted investigation and enforcement operation with municipal inspectors, aimed at identifying those involved and preventing further incidents.

Three boys ages 14 and 15 were caught in the act and taken in for questioning, police said. More than 10 additional teenagers suspected of involvement in similar incidents were subsequently identified and brought to the police station for questioning, accompanied by their parents.

The three boys caught in the act were each fined 730 shekels (about $236), while the other teenagers and their parents were warned about the seriousness of the incidents and their potential criminal and safety consequences.

The dangerous TikTok trend ( Photo: Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

"Police emphasize that this is not a prank but dangerous behavior that could cost lives," the police statement said. "Stealing and emptying fire extinguishers leaves residential buildings without essential firefighting equipment. In the event of a fire, this could prevent an immediate response and lead to serious harm to people and property.

"Israel Police takes acts that endanger public safety and security very seriously and will continue working decisively, together with municipal enforcement authorities, to identify those involved and hold them accountable," the statement concluded.

Police also urged parents to remain vigilant about their children's involvement in dangerous social media challenges and to discuss the potentially serious consequences of such behavior with them.

"We call on parents to be alert to their children's participation in dangerous challenges on social media and to talk to them about the serious consequences of these actions. We also urge building committees to secure fire extinguisher cabinets and firefighting equipment against theft while ensuring they remain immediately accessible in an emergency," police said.