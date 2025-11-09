Israeli, 22, killed in motorcycle accident in India

A 22-year-old Israeli motorcyclist was killed in a road accident while traveling from Delhi to Agra, India, local police reported.
According to the police, two Israeli citizens were riding separately on two motorcycles toward Agra to visit the Taj Mahal on Friday when one of them slipped. The rider sustained severe injuries and was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
Police stated they have informed the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi and are awaiting further instructions. Officials said the two Israelis arrived in India on October 23 with one-year visas.