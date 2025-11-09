Israeli, 22, killed in motorcycle accident in India

He was traveling from Delhi to Agra, where the Taj Mahal is located; According to local police, the motorcycle skidded, the rider was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead;The Israeli Embassy in New Delhi was informed

Moran Azulay|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israeli
Tourist
Motorcycles
accident
India
A 22-year-old Israeli motorcyclist was killed in a road accident while traveling from Delhi to Agra, India, local police reported.
1 View gallery
האופנוע מתאונת הדרכים בדלהיהאופנוע מתאונת הדרכים בדלהי
A photo of the motorcycle was published in local media
(Photo: NDTV)
According to the police, two Israeli citizens were riding separately on two motorcycles toward Agra to visit the Taj Mahal on Friday when one of them slipped. The rider sustained severe injuries and was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
Police stated they have informed the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi and are awaiting further instructions. Officials said the two Israelis arrived in India on October 23 with one-year visas.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""