Spain lets Airbus keep using Israeli technology despite sweeping ban over Gaza war

Spain has granted Airbus exceptional permission to continue producing aircraft and drones using Israeli technology at its Spanish plants, despite a ban imposed two months ago on military and dual-use products from Israel over the war in Gaza.

The exemption, approved by the cabinet last Tuesday and defended by several ministers this week, highlights the pressure European governments face from major companies and domestic industries as they attempt to enforce trade sanctions against Israel.

1 View gallery An Airbus aircraft ( Photo: Airbus )

It also risks deepening tensions within Spain’s ruling coalition between the Socialists and their hard-left partner Sumar, at a time when the government is already weakened by internal disputes, corruption scandals and accusations of sexual harassment.

Neither Airbus nor the Ministry of Defence was immediately available for comment.

Spain’s measures on Israel

In September, Spain passed legislation adopting what it called urgent measures to stop the genocide in Gaza. The law bans trade in defence material and dual-use products from Israel, as well as the import and advertising of goods originating from illegal Israeli settlements.

On Tuesday, Spain’s consumer ministry ordered seven tourist accommodation websites to remove 138 listings for holiday homes located in occupied Palestinian territories or face possible sanctions.

Spain has already blocked 200 attempted purchases of material linked to Israel, Digital Transformation Minister Oscar Lopez told national broadcaster TVE on Tuesday.

Airbus, which employs about 14,000 people in Spain and accounts for 60 percent of the country’s air and defence exports, received the first exemption under the law at a cabinet meeting last week, according to official minutes.

The decision cited the “great industrial and export potential” of Airbus aircraft, which were described as essential for preserving thousands of highly skilled jobs in Spain.

Airbus produces A400M and C295 transport planes, the A330 MRTT refuelling aircraft and SIRTAP surveillance drones at its facilities in Madrid and Seville, all of which use Israeli technology.