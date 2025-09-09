Zamir's hint, Trump's 'final warning': The threats that preceded attack on Qatar

Israeli defense officials increasingly believe that most of the senior Hamas leaders targeted Tuesday in Operation Summit of Fire — Israel’s first acknowledged strike on Qatari soil — were hit in the attack.

Even before the strike, Hamas leaders had received direct threats from both U.S. President Donald Trump and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

Just two days earlier, Trump presented a new hostage deal under which all 48 remaining hostages would be released on the first day in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners, and Israel would cancel Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, its planned ground takeover of Gaza City. The plan called for U.S.-led negotiations to begin on ending the war, with Israel barred from resuming combat in Gaza as long as the talks continued.

After details of the proposal were released, Trump issued a blunt warning to Hamas leaders, insisting that Israel had effectively agreed to his framework, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly stating he was still “considering” it.

“Everyone wants the hostages home, everyone wants the war to end,” Trump said. “The Israelis accepted my proposal, and now it is time for Hamas to do the same. I warned Hamas about the consequences if it does not agree, and this is my final warning. There will not be another.”

In late August, IDF Chief Zamir also delivered a stark threat to Hamas leaders abroad, who until now had largely avoided being hit during the war.

After the killing of Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida, Zamir declared: “Most of Hamas’ leadership has been eliminated, and we are not done. Most of Hamas’ remaining rule is based abroad — and we will reach them too. The IDF is operating offensively, proactively, and with operational superiority across all arenas and at all times.”

Zamir added at the time: “This move comes in addition to a series of significant IDF strikes in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and other theaters. We are surprising, initiating and reaching every target to ensure the security of Israel’s citizens.”

As of now, the fate of the Hamas leaders targeted in Operation Summit of Fire remains unclear.

