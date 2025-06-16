IDF officer killed in Gaza blast; several soldiers wounded in ambush

A deputy company commander from the Golani 12th Battalion was killed in an explosion in Khan Youni; Initial investigation finds  terrorist squad ambushed the force and opened fire after detonating the explosive device.

Yoav Zitun|
Captain (res). Tal Movshovitz , 28, from Reut, was killed Monday in an explosion in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the IDF announced Monday evening.
סרן (במיל') טל מובשוביץ ז"לסרן (במיל') טל מובשוביץ ז"ל
Captain (res). Tal Movshovitz
(Photo: IDF)
Movshovitz, who served as deputy company commander in the Golani Brigade, was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to the Humvee of a force from the brigade’s 12th Battalion.
Several other soldiers were wounded in the incident.
According to a preliminary investigation, a terrorist cell had also set up an ambush and opened fire on the convoy following the detonation of the explosive device.
