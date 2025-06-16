IDF officer killed in Gaza blast; several soldiers wounded in ambush

Captain (res). Tal Movshovitz , 28, from Reut, was killed Monday in an explosion in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the IDF announced Monday evening.

