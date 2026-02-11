Hamas disarmament plan moving ahead, US official says

Efforts to dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities in Gaza are progressing according to plan, despite ongoing tensions surrounding the ceasefire, a senior official involved in U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative said on Wednesday.

The official said the truce is not collapsing and that key benchmarks have been met, including the release of hostages, the reopening and operation of the Rafah crossing and the appointment of a technocratic administrative committee that is expected to enter Gaza soon.

3 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas, AP/Alex Brandon )

The focus now, the official said, is on finalizing the details of Hamas’ disarmament, with the process set to begin in March. Once disarmament is underway, an international stabilization force, referred to as the ISF, is expected to expand its presence.

Addressing a report by The New York Times that the United States is considering allowing Hamas to retain light weapons, the official said disarmament would proceed in stages and that small arms would be the last category addressed.

According to the official, Hamas has resisted surrendering all weapons at once, arguing that rival clans in Gaza could target its members if it disarms immediately. Under the emerging framework, the process would begin with the dismantling of tunnels, followed by weapons manufacturing facilities, then rocket-propelled grenades and mortars and finally small arms.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

The official said the goal is to carry out disarmament by consensus to ensure durability and speed, noting that even the Israeli military has not eliminated all tunnels in designated areas and that such efforts take time.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed on as a member of the Board of Peace during a meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio ahead of Netanyahu’s talks with Trump at the White House. Netanyahu is not expected to attend the council’s first session in Washington on Feb. 19. Countries participating in the initiative are expected to decide their level of representation, and the meeting will include formal statements and discussions on fundraising.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that U.S. security contractor UG Solutions, which previously operated the American-run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, is in talks with the Board of Peace regarding a potential future role in Gaza. The company confirmed it has provided information and proposals to the council after earlier reports that it was recruiting Arabic speakers with security backgrounds. A source familiar with the initiative confirmed to Reuters that such discussions took place.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump at the White House ( Photo: GPO )

UG Solutions has faced criticism from the United Nations and aid organizations, which alleged that Palestinians were killed while seeking assistance at centers operated by the U.S. aid fund. The company ceased operations in Gaza when the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in October.

Regarding the proposed international stabilization force, the official said Indonesia has announced its willingness to contribute up to 8,000 troops and that several other countries have agreed in principle to participate. The only condition many governments have raised, the official said, is that Hamas’ disarmament be clearly agreed upon before the force is deployed.