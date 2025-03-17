US airstrikes on Yemen fuel anti-American sentiment, bolster Houthis’ resolve

The United States intensified its military involvement in Yemen by launching over the weekend a series of airstrikes targeting the Iran-aligned Houthis. While the escalation is intended to curtail the Houthis’ ability to disrupt critical international shipping routes in the Red Sea, it has resulted in substantial civilian casualties and raised regional tensions, prompting varied reactions from both global and local analysts.

According to the Houthi-run Health Ministry, at least 53 people — including women and children — have so far been killed, and nearly 100 others injured in the U.S. strikes. U.S. officials report that the attacks hit multiple Houthi strongholds, including in the capital Sanaa and the strategic port of Hodeidah. These locations serve as military hubs while also being densely populated urban centers.

In a significant escalation, Houthi rebels claimed responsibility Monday morning for attacking the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman twice within 24 hours. The group reported launching 18 ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drones, targeting the carrier and its accompanying vessels in the Red Sea. Although U.S. defense officials have not confirmed these claims, they acknowledged intercepting and destroying drones fired by the Houthis near the carrier group.

Divergent perspectives on the US intervention

The U.S. administration defends the airstrikes as essential measures to protect international maritime commerce. President Donald Trump emphasized the need to keep shipping lanes open and secure, stating: “We will use overwhelming lethal force.” Analysts, however, offer contrasting views on the effectiveness and consequences of this military strategy.

“The notion of ‘targeted attacks’ is, frankly, ridiculous. The U.S.-UK coalition claims to be striking military sites, but every time they do, civilians die. This time, the casualties are higher — over 50 dead. In previous attacks, the numbers were much lower — four or five at most. When we examine the images, it’s clear who is being hit and, often, these sites were identified based on outdated geolocations,” Laura Battaglia, Italian journalist and Yemeni affairs expert, said.

Steven Turner, an American political analyst, acknowledges the strategic rationale behind U.S. actions but cautions about potential unintended outcomes. “While the objective is to safeguard international shipping, the collateral damage, particularly civilian casualties, could fuel anti-American sentiments and bolster the Houthis’ resolve,” he said.

A Yemeni political analyst, who requested anonymity, provided insight into local perceptions of the current strikes. “In the southern regions of Yemen, where opposition to the Houthis has traditionally been strong, there’s a growing resentment towards foreign interventions. This sentiment is leading to an unexpected shift, with some southern communities now expressing support for the Houthis as a form of resistance against external aggression,” he said.

“On top of that, the current Yemeni Saudi-backed government is not supported by the people, while the Houthis have proven that they have been fighting for Palestine and against imperialist powers more than anyone could have expected. They also keep providing good public services in the areas they control more than the government has ever done. Sanaa today is so modern and well taken care of,” he added.

Battaglia contextualizes the situation within the broader geopolitical landscape. "The U.S. airstrikes are not isolated incidents; they are intertwined with the strategic interests of regional powers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. These nations have vested interests in Yemen’s stability and are likely influencing, if not directly supporting the US military actions,” she explained.

Historical context: Past US bombings in Yemen

The United States has a long history of military interventions in Yemen, primarily targeting al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). The current operations, however, differ in both scope and target as they focus directly on Houthi rebels. This change marks a broader engagement in Yemen’s internal conflict and raises questions about the long-term implications for regional stability.

“Previous U.S. operations in Yemen were narrowly focused on counterterrorism. The current strategy indicates a more direct involvement in the Yemeni civil war, which could entangle the US in a protracted and complex conflict,” according to Turner.

“The Trump administration was particularly attentive to Yemen, much more so than the Biden administration. Let’s not forget that Trump’s first military operation was in southern Yemen, targeting remnants of the Awlaki family along with al-Qaida operatives. The difference now is that the U.S. is engaging Yemen under the pretext of deterrence against Iran as part of a broader regional strategy that also involves Saudi Arabia’s nuclear ambitions,” Battaglia added.

The Houthis: Its military capabilities and previous failures

The Houthi movement has evolved from a localized insurgency into a formidable military force. Equipped with advanced weaponry — including drones and missiles allegedly supplied by Iran — the Houthis have demonstrated the capability to strike targets beyond Yemen’s borders. The group's resilience is bolstered by a decentralized command structure and a deep-rooted ideological commitment.

Battaglia says that the group shows a great deal of adaptability. “The Houthis have shown a remarkable ability to adapt both militarily and politically. Their decentralized structure makes them a challenging adversary for conventional military forces,” she said.

“Beyond heavy weaponry, medium-sized artillery is commonplace in Yemen. Every household has a Kalashnikov or a sniper rifle. This is a country where armed resistance is part of life. The Saudis, the UK, and the Americans have struggled to gain an upper hand because they failed to understand this fundamental reality. They have underestimated this militia,” she added.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE: Strategic allies and potential targets

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been pivotal allies in the coalition against the Houthis. Their strategic locations and military bases, some of which host U.S. forces, position them as potential targets for Houthi retaliation. The Houthis have previously launched missile attacks against Saudi infrastructure, and an escalation could see similar threats directed at the UAE.

Battaglia underscores the stakes for regional powers. “The involvement of Saudi Arabia and the UAE is not merely supportive; they are integral to the coalition’s operations. This alliance makes them susceptible to direct attacks, which could destabilize the broader Gulf region,” she said.

“There’s always a risk of attacks on U.S. bases in the region. But this is nothing new, and we are prepared for that scenario. U.S. installations in the Middle East are always under some level of threat, whether from Iranian-backed groups in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen or other militant factions,” Turner noted.

The Yemeni analyst commented: “The Houthis have explicitly threatened to target U.S. military bases in the region as a counter-response. Such actions could inadvertently drag neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain into direct conflict, further destabilizing the region and going against the plan of these countries to invest in peace and prosperity in the area, as mentioned in their 2030 agendas. In this phase, Israel may not even been targeted.”

He also explained how the perception of Yemenis toward these countries has changed over the years. “At the start of the war in 2015, many Yemenis in the south welcomed the Saudis and the Emiratis. They believed the coalition would help free Yemen from Houthi control. But now, after years of failed policies, detentions, torture, and economic mismanagement, that support has eroded completely,” he added.

Future of the conflict: Uncertain trajectory

As the situation in Yemen intensifies, experts remain divided about its future course.

“For now, the U.S. is taking action to protect shipping. Whether that escalates into something larger is yet to be seen," Turner stated. "But one thing is clear — this is not the end of the Houthi threat at least a full ground invasion like in Gaza is made, but nobody will take that responsibility at the moment,” he concluded.

Battaglia added, “The Houthis have proven that they do not scare easily. If they are attacked, they will respond. The question is not whether they will retaliate, but how in the long term.”

An anonymous Yemeni analyst also concluded that “This war will not end with airstrikes. The Houthis are deeply entrenched in Yemeni society. Removing them would require more than military action — it would require a complete restructuring of Yemen’s political order, which no foreign power has the capacity to achieve right now.”

The U.S. seeks to deter Houthi aggression in the Red Sea, but its actions may inadvertently embolden the group. It is still not clear whether this latest military intervention will achieve its intended goal or simply add another chapter to the region’s turmoil.

This article is written by Giorgia Valente and published with permission from The Media Line