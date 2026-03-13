IDF strikes Tehran during Iran’s 'Quds Day' as crowds chant 'death to Trump'

Israeli strikes hit Tehran on Friday during Iran’s annual "Quds Day" events, as senior Iranian officials appeared in public despite the ongoing war.

The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out strikes in Tehran, Shiraz and Ahvaz, targeting missile production facilities, regime command centers and other military infrastructure.

Footage: Smoke rises in Tehran during 'Quds Day' protests

'Quds Day' in Iran

The attacks coincided with the annual events marking "Quds Day," held in Iran since 1979 to express opposition to Zionism, the State of Israel and Israeli control over Jerusalem. Several hours after the strikes, smoke was seen rising near crowds marching in Tehran, apparently following another attack.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and one of the key policymakers following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials, appeared at one of the marches.

"Trump does not understand that the Iranian people are brave and strong, and he does not understand that our people are determined," Larijani said. "The more the United States pressures us, the stronger our will becomes. The attacks by the United States and Israel against Quds Day marches demonstrate their desperation and helplessness."

Also seen at the marches were Iran’s judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, national police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan and Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to the former supreme leader.

11 View gallery Ali Larijani at a 'Quds Day' march

11 View gallery With Iranian flags at 'Quds Day' celebrations ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) )

11 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Alaa Al Marjani )

11 View gallery ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) )

11 View gallery ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) )

11 View gallery ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) )

11 View gallery 'Quds Day' celebrations in Iran ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) )

11 View gallery Stepping on US and Israeli flags

According to the IDF, the Israeli Air Force struck an underground facility in Shiraz used for the production and storage of ballistic missiles. In Tehran, strikes targeted sites and a central base of Iran’s air defense network, as well as facilities used to manufacture weapons, air defense systems and components for ballistic missiles.

In Ahvaz, in western Iran, the military said it struck command centers of regime bodies, including headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ’ ground forces, along with a central command post of internal security forces responsible for coordination with the IRGC.

As in previous years, Iranian media published images of participants stepping on US and Israeli flags and chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Trump." Alongside Iranian flags, Hezbollah flags were also visible, and one sign displayed a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the words "Go to hell."

Earlier, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned that any further protests against the regime would be met with a response "more painful" than the one delivered in January.

Meanwhile, Iran was preparing for the funeral of IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour, who was killed at the start of the war. Iranian officials said the funeral procession would depart from Martyrs Square in the city of Arak, where a farewell ceremony was held overnight.

Separately, Iranian media released a video showing Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref visiting Basij checkpoints after reports that the sites were targeted in a mysterious drone attack, following footage released by the IDF appearing to show such a strike.

