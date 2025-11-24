Trump moves to label Muslim Brotherhood chapters as terrorist groups

US president orders review of Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan for possible terrorist designations that could bring sanctions, saying some factions support violence against Israel and US partners

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday began the process of designating certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters as foreign terrorist organizations and specially-designated global terrorists, a move that would bring sanctions against one of the Arab world's oldest and most influential Islamist movements.
Trump signed an executive order directing Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to submit a report on whether to designate any Muslim Brotherhood chapters, such as those in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan, according to a White House fact sheet. It orders the secretaries to move forward with any designations within 45 days of the report.
US President Donald Trump
(Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)
The Trump administration has accused Muslim Brotherhood factions in those countries of supporting or encouraging violent attacks against Israel and U.S. partners, or of providing material support to Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.
"President Trump is confronting the Muslim Brotherhood's transnational network, which fuels terrorism and destabilization campaigns against U.S. interests and allies in the Middle East," according to a White House fact sheet.
ירדן תנועת האחים המוסלמיםירדן תנועת האחים המוסלמים
Muslim Brotherhood demonstration in Jordan
(Photo: AFP)
The Brotherhood was founded in Egypt in the 1920s as an Islamic political movement to counter the spread of secular and nationalist ideas. It swiftly spread through Muslim countries, becoming a major player but often operating in secret.
