Gaza aid distribution halted again amid chaos

Distribution of humanitarian aid was "temporarily halted" on Wednesday because of disorder. "We are working to sort out matters to guarantee safety," The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said.

The centers began distributing aid midday, after a 3-hour delay, following the chaos on Tuesday when Gazans stormed the distribution centers before they closed for the day. Officials in the American company said their staff allowed the mob to take whatever supplies were there, to avoid loss of life.

Gazans rush into the aid distribution center on Tuesday





"The situation remains urgent. But every hour, more people are fed. More dignity is restored. More hope is delivered. We are here. We are working. And we are grateful to those standing beside us to get life-saving aid directly into the hands of the people of Gaza," GHF said.

3 View gallery A humanitarian aid distribution center in Gaza

3 View gallery A resident of Gaza carrying a package with basic products from the humanitarian aid distribution center ( Photo: Abdel Kareem Hana / AP )

"As much as I want to go because I am hungry and my children are hungry, I am afraid, Abu Ahmed, 55, a father of seven, told Reuters. "I am so scared because they said the company belongs to Israel and is a mercenary, and also because the resistance (Hamas) said not to go," he said. Hamas claimed the American foundation distributing the humanitarian aid in Gaza was an arm of Israel and called on residents of the Strip not to receive food there.

Distribution is expected to continue until 6 PM, and on Thursday, the centers will be open from 9 AM to 6 PM. The aid packages include basic products such as sugar, flour, pasta, salt, oil and biscuits. Most of the products originate from Turkey, but in the aid distributed on Tuesday, packages also included Israeli products.

After distribution began, prices in the Gaza markets dropped after they saw a 200% spike. In the northern areas of the Strip, where no distribution of aid was taking place, market prices remained high.

Ahmed told Reuters that he walked for 10 kilometers (over 6 miles) to reach the distribution area. He was standing in line when the chaos began, so he did not receive a full package of aid, although he has eight mouths to feed. "Before the war, my fridge used to be full of meat, chicken, dairy, soft drinks, everything, and now I am begging for a loaf of bread," Abu Ahmed told Reuters via a chat app.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

"It is heavy," another man who received the full package of aid said. he carried the 50-kilogram (110 lbs.) package, but it tore on the way. He said he packed the products in his clothes.

3 View gallery Gaza residents carrying basic products from the humanitarian aid distribution center ( Photo: Abdel Kareem Hana / AP )

Mohammed Salah, a Gaza dentist, said the masses that went to receive the American aid exceeded expectations and the organization lost control. Only a few were able to get food packages, he said.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Wednesday that Israel's model for providing aid to Gaza was wasteful and a "distraction from atrocities." He criticised the chaotic distribution by the U.S.-backed foundation.

"The model of aid distribution proposed by Israel does not align with core humanitarian principles Lazzarini told reporters at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.



