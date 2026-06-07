At least 5 wounded in suspected terror drive-by shootings in central Israel

One victim critically hurt as police search for suspects after gunfire at Kochav Yair gas station, near Tzur Yitzhak and on nearby road

Roy Rubinstein
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At least five people were wounded Sunday in shootings at several locations in central Israel in a suspected terrorist attack, Israeli authorities said. One of the victims was in critical condition.
Police said large forces were deployed to the scenes and were collecting evidence while searching for suspects.
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חשד לפח"ע בתחנת דלק בצור יצחקחשד לפח"ע בתחנת דלק בצור יצחק
One of the scenes of the attack
(Photo: from social media)
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it received a report of two men wounded by gunfire at a gas station in Kochav Yair, a town northeast of Tel Aviv. Paramedics treated two men about 30 years old with penetrating wounds and evacuated them to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. One was in serious condition and the other in moderate condition.
Magen David Adom said another team found a third victim in critical condition on the road from Tzur Yitzhak to Tzur Natan. A fourth victim, found at the entrance to Tzur Yitzhak, was in moderate condition.
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