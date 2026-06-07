At least 5 wounded in suspected terror drive-by shootings in central Israel

At least five people were wounded Sunday in shootings at several locations in central Israel in a suspected terrorist attack, Israeli authorities said. One of the victims was in critical condition.

At least five people were wounded Sunday in shootings at several locations in central Israel in a suspected terrorist attack, Israeli authorities said. One of the victims was in critical condition.

At least five people were wounded Sunday in shootings at several locations in central Israel in a suspected terrorist attack, Israeli authorities said. One of the victims was in critical condition.

Police said large forces were deployed to the scenes and were collecting evidence while searching for suspects.

Police said large forces were deployed to the scenes and were collecting evidence while searching for suspects.

Police said large forces were deployed to the scenes and were collecting evidence while searching for suspects.