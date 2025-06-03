Three IDF soldiers fell in Gaza, the military says

IDF names Staff Sergeant Lior Steinberg, Staff Sergeant Ofek Barhana and Staff Sergeant Omer Van Gelder as the latest casualties in the war in Gaza. Since the start of the war 861 IDF service men and women have been killed

Three IDF soldiers fell in the fighting in Gaza on Monday, the military said.
Omer Van Gelder, Lior Steinberg,Ofek Barhana
(Photo: IDF)
Staff Sergeant Lior Steinberg, aged 20, from Petah Tikva, Staff Sergeant Ofek Barhana, aged 20, from Yavne and Staff Sergeant Omer Van Gelder, aged 22, from Ma'ale Adumim, all serving in the Givati Brigade, were killed when an area rigged with explosives detonated in the Jabaliya Refugee camp.
Since the start of the war, 861 IDF service men and women have been killed.
The soldiers were killed when they were extracting their comrades, whose vehicle had first been hit by an IED on the road. As they began returning away from the explosion, dozens of other explosives were detonated, causing a massive blast and killing the three, two of whom were medics.
