Three IDF soldiers fell in Gaza, the military says

Staff Sergeant Lior Steinberg, aged 20, from Petah Tikva, Staff Sergeant Ofek Barhana, aged 20, from Yavne and Staff Sergeant Omer Van Gelder, aged 22, from Ma'ale Adumim, all serving in the Givati Brigade, were killed when an area rigged with explosives detonated in the Jabaliya Refugee camp.

Staff Sergeant Lior Steinberg, aged 20, from Petah Tikva, Staff Sergeant Ofek Barhana, aged 20, from Yavne and Staff Sergeant Omer Van Gelder, aged 22, from Ma'ale Adumim, all serving in the Givati Brigade, were killed when an area rigged with explosives detonated in the Jabaliya Refugee camp.

Staff Sergeant Lior Steinberg, aged 20, from Petah Tikva, Staff Sergeant Ofek Barhana, aged 20, from Yavne and Staff Sergeant Omer Van Gelder, aged 22, from Ma'ale Adumim, all serving in the Givati Brigade, were killed when an area rigged with explosives detonated in the Jabaliya Refugee camp.