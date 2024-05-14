World wishes Israel happy 76th Independence Day

U.S. President Joe Biden sent a special letter to President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday marking Israel's 76th Independence Day . "The United States' commitment to Israel's security is ironclad. It's critical that our countries work together to increase security and peace for Israel and the entire region.," Biden wrote in the letter.

In the opening of the letter, Biden wrote, " The United States is proud of our enduring relationship with Israel. As the first country to recognize Israel as an independent state in 1948, our bonds are underpinned by shared democratic values, common interests, and cultural affinities."

4 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden, letter sent to President Herzog ( Photo: AP/Matt Kelley )

He added, “This past year has been deeply painful, as Israel suffered the worst attack in its history on October 7, 2023. But the people of Israel have shown tremendous strength and resilience."

“I look forward to our nations’ continuing to work together to forge a brighter future for all our people, I hope that the coming year brings more peace and joy than suffering,” he concluded.

Other than the U.S., warm wishes were also sent from India. Indian President Droupadi Murmu wrote on her Twitter account in English and Hebrew: " I join the people of India in conveying our best wishes to President Isaac Herzog, and the people of Israel on the 76th anniversary of Israel’s independence.”

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also sent their wishes: " We extend our congratulations and best wishes to Israel on Independence Day! Happy National Day Israel!"

4 View gallery Wishes from Romania ( Photo: via X )

In the Romanian Parliament, ministers stood to the tune of Hatikvah in honor of Israel's Independence Day, which is celebrated in all of Romania's official institutions. The ceremony began with the raising of the Israeli flag outside the parliament building. The foreign ministries of Romania, Sri Lanka, Serbia, and Latvia also sent their warm wishes.

4 View gallery Wishes from Serbia ( Photo: via X )

Italian President Sergio Mattarella also sent his congratulations to Herzog. The Foreign Ministry of Paraguay wished: "Happy Independence Day to the people and government of Israel, on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of its independence. We will continue to build a strong alliance for the good of our peoples." Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also sent his wishes, posting a video on his X account with the caption: " Yom Ha'atzmaut Sameach! Am Yisrael Chai."

4 View gallery Wishes from Latvia ( Photo: via X )

Montenegro’s Foreign Ministry also conveyed its congratulations for the occasion: "We extend congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the State of Israel. We appreciate our good bilateral relations and look forward to continue working together on further strengthening of cooperation & dialogue."