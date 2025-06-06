Hisorian warns: Antisemitism threatens foundations of democracy

Antisemitism is a threat to the very fundamentals of democratic society, according to historian Yisrael Ne'eman.

Speaking to ILTV News, Ne’eman said that “antisemitism adapts like a chameleon” and that “it is just as poisonous in any of its facades.”

Ne’eman made the comment shortly after an alleged Middle Eastern terrorist threw firebombs and a Molotov cocktail at a group of peaceful Jewish marchers in Colorado, injuring eight people, and two weeks after a young couple was shot dead outside a Jewish event in Washington, D.C.

Ne’eman explained that the Jews are the litmus test. If antisemitism is allowed to continue, he said, others will be persecuted as well.

