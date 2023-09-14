16 tons of rocket-making material destined for Gaza seized in Ashdod Port

The spokeswoman for the Tax Authority said that in July Ashdod Customs and the National Cargo Diagnostic Center detained for inspection two containers weighing 54 tons that were supposed to contain sacks of gypsum that had arrived from Turkey for the Gaza Strip. During the inspection, the customs inspectors in Ashdod suspected that some of the material found in the containers was not gypsum, and it was taken to a laboratory for testing, which verified the suspicion that it was ammonium chloride weighing 16 tons that was hidden between the gypsum sacks, which is used by terrorist organizations in Gaza for the rocket production process.