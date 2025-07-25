Security forces foil two stabbing attacks in West Bank, no injuries reported

IDF and security neutralized two armed terrorists near Jewish settlements in the West Bank’s Hebron area on Friday, within an hour between incidents. Around 5:30 p.m., the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported that a terrorist armed with a knife attempted a stabbing attack near the Shim’a settlement south of Hebron.
Later, just before 7:00 p.m., the unit announced that another terrorist approached the Kibbutz Migdal Oz in the Gush Etzion area, hurled stones and advanced toward the settlement’s front gate while carrying a knife before being neutralized. A soldier stationed in the area opened fire at the terrorist and neutralized him.
In Shima, a soldier from the local alert squad stationed at the site shot and neutralized the attacker. “The security guard at the gate identified the terrorist, running toward the community while holding a knife, opened fire and neutralized the terrorist,” the IDF said. No injuries were reported in either incident.