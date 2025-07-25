Security forces foil two stabbing attacks in West Bank, no injuries reported

Troops neutralize two armed terrorists in separate incidents near West Bank settlements, one near Shim’a and another at Kibbutz Migdal Oz, both carrying knives and attempting attacks

Yoav Zitun, Elisha Ben Kimon|
IDF and security neutralized two armed terrorists near Jewish settlements in the West Bank’s Hebron area on Friday, within an hour between incidents. Around 5:30 p.m., the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported that a terrorist armed with a knife attempted a stabbing attack near the Shim’a settlement south of Hebron.
2 View gallery
סכין של מחבל שנוטרל ליד שמעהסכין של מחבל שנוטרל ליד שמעה
Knife held by terrorist near Shima
Later, just before 7:00 p.m., the unit announced that another terrorist approached the Kibbutz Migdal Oz in the Gush Etzion area, hurled stones and advanced toward the settlement’s front gate while carrying a knife before being neutralized. A soldier stationed in the area opened fire at the terrorist and neutralized him.
2 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל ביהודה ושומרון פעילות כוחות צה"ל ביהודה ושומרון
IDF forces in the West Bank
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In Shima, a soldier from the local alert squad stationed at the site shot and neutralized the attacker. “The security guard at the gate identified the terrorist, running toward the community while holding a knife, opened fire and neutralized the terrorist,” the IDF said. No injuries were reported in either incident.
