Blinken to meet Netanyahu amid U.S. concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to arrive for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Israeli officials said on Monday.
The secretary's visit planned for later this month, comes amid concerns in Washington over the policies of Netanyahu's coalition and especially the actions of far-right Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Ben Gvir visited the contentious Temple Mount late last week, causing outrage among regional leaders despite Netanyahu's statements that the status quo on the holy site will remain unchanged.
The administration also condemned Ben-Gvir's actions in the strongest terms.
Blinken said on his Twitter post that he discussed the matter with Jordan's King Abdullah II over the weekend.
" I expressed support for preserving the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. Our strategic partnership remains vital to a more integrated, stable, and prosperous region," the secretary said.
The U.S. was also concerned over the proposed changes to Israel's judicial system, presented late last week by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.
The move to weaken Israel's Supreme Court could be seen as a break with the values shared by both Israel and The United States.
In his congratulatory message to Netanyahu upon his establishment of the new government, U. S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. will oppose policies that endanger or contradict a future two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict and the mutual values of both nations.
During his visit, Blinken will also hold talks on the expected visit by Netanyahu to the U.S. in February.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will also arrive in Israel this month, to meet with Netanyahu and his Israeli counterpart Tzahi Hanegbi.