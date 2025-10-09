Far-right ministers welcome hostage deal but weigh quitting government

The government is expected to approve the first phase of a U.S.-brokered deal with Hamas that includes the release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza, announced overnight by President Donald Trump.

While there is a clear majority in favor of the agreement, far-right ministers from the Religious Zionist and Otzma Yehudit parties are expected to vote against it during a Cabinet session Thursday evening.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir are opposing the deal due to the inclusion of Palestinian prisoners convicted of deadly attacks. While Smotrich has not threatened to leave the government, Minister Orit Strock of his party said withdrawal from the coalition remains “on the table.”

Smotrich called Thursday morning “a complicated day with mixed feelings” and expressed joy over the return of the hostages, while insisting he could not support a deal that includes releasing what he termed “the next generation of terror leadership that will do everything in its power to spill rivers of Jewish blood.” He warned that such a move would endanger Israeli lives, stating: “We cannot celebrate short-sighted achievements.”

He added that he expects fighting to resume after the hostages are released, warning against what he called a “deal of hostages in exchange for stopping the war,” which he said Hamas believes it has secured. “Israel must continue to pursue the full elimination of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza,” he said, rejecting any return to “Oslo-era illusions” or reliance on foreign security guarantees.

Strock voiced deeper objections, referring to the agreement as “Oslo III,” a reference to the 1993 Oslo Accords with the Palestinians, which are controversial in Israel’s right-wing circles. “This is a partial victory,” she said. “We’re bringing all the living hostages back while still in Gaza, and we’ve achieved international recognition that Gaza must be demilitarized.”

She credited her party with shaping key elements of the deal, including pressuring for the IDF’s entry into Rafah and Philadelphi Corridor, and blocking previous proposals that would have tied hostage releases to a full Israeli withdrawal. Despite those achievements, she sharply criticized the agreement for failing to guarantee Hamas’ destruction and accused Netanyahu of failing to communicate Israel’s territorial claims to President Trump.

"It's giving up the territories of the Land of Israel, because Gaza is part of the Land of Israel, and I am disappointed that Netanyahu did not explain this to Trump," she said. "This is not only according to the Torah, but also according to the law in the State of Israel, a law that Ben-Gurion enacted."

Cabinet ministers from both the Religious Zionist party and Otzma Yehudit said in recent days that as long as the plan aimed for full victory — releasing all hostages, dismantling Hamas, and removing its military capabilities — they would remain in the coalition despite reservations. “We’re pained by the release of murderers,” said one party source, “but as long as all hostages are freed and Hamas is gone, we won’t quit the government.”

Unlike past hostage deals, which were debated in stages, this agreement was presented as a finished product, leaving little room for negotiation. Netanyahu did not consult Ben-Gvir or Smotrich before announcing the deal, though he has spoken to both in recent days to reassure them that Israel’s security interests remain intact.

President Trump’s announcement, made overnight, declared that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of his peace initiative. "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"

The timing of the hostage release remains unclear. AP reported that the 20 surviving hostages may be released by Sunday, while Israeli officials said Saturday is possible. Trump suggested Monday. The release is expected to take place all at once.

Hamas has committed to returning the bodies of deceased hostages whose locations are known. The group claims it does not know where nine of the 28 deceased are buried. A source familiar with the talks added that Hamas also agreed not to hold public celebrations upon the hostages’ return.

The Security Cabinet will meet Thursday at 5 p.m., followed by a full cabinet session at 6 p.m. to approve the prisoner release. “I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and the entire security apparatus, whose bravery and sacrifice brought us to this day,” Netanyahu said. “I thank, from the bottom of my heart, President Trump and his team for their mobilization for the sacred task of releasing our hostages. God willing, we will continue together in order to achieve all our aims and expand the peace with our neighbours.”