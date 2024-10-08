40% of US Muslims deny October 7 atrocities, survey finds

Almost 4 in 10 U.S. Muslims (39%) believe that Hamas did not engage in acts of murder and rape during the October 7 attack on Israel, while only 31% acknowledge that Hamas terrorists did commit such acts, according to a new survey conducted by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, revealing significant divisions in how American Muslims view the terrorist group's actions that day.

The survey, conducted by J.L. Partners, also found that 59% of American Muslims see the attack as an effort "to advance the Palestinian cause," compared to just 14% who, like 51% of the general American public, view it as motivated by a desire "to kill Jews and seek the destruction of Israel." The poll surveyed 1,000 respondents from the general public, with an additional 500 Muslim respondents.

The findings underscore the complexity facing Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris as she seeks to balance support from Jewish and Arab voters. Harris, a staunch supporter of Israel’s right to self-defense, has also expressed concern over civilian casualties in Gaza, drawing criticism from both sides.

In Michigan, a key swing state with a significant Arab and Muslim population , Harris met with community leaders last week to hear their concerns, aware that losing their support could jeopardize her campaign.

The survey shows that 49% of Muslims in the U.S. believe Harris is too pro-Israel, while 29% consider her position balanced. Only 7% feel she is overly supportive of Palestinians. These tensions are playing out as Harris faces tight races in several battleground states, with polls showing her lead within the margin of error in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan—states that are critical to her electoral strategy.

The survey also highlights a key contrast in voting priorities. While 34% of Muslims in the U.S. identify the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the most important issue in the upcoming November 5 elections, only 4% of the general public shares this view, with most Americans prioritizing inflation and economic concerns.

