IDF chief says Israel as prepared as US mobilizes more force to region

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conducted Friday a comprehensive assessment of the IDF's readiness for all scenarios, affirming, "We are highly prepared for both offense and defense against any threat. We are in a state of war and have been on high alert for over six months."
Halevi emphasized that the IDF continues to monitor developments in Iran and various arenas while maintaining constant readiness to confront existing and potential threats in coordination with the U.S. military. "Our forces are ready and prepared at all times and against any scenario," he concluded.
Meanwhile, a senior American official told Al Jazeera that "U.S. intelligence indicates a high possibility of an Iranian attack against Israel this weekend." Furthermore, he stated, "We are deploying additional military capabilities to bolster regional deterrence and protect our forces." Simultaneously, the commander of the Northern Air Defense Zone in the Iranian military stated that "combat units are ready to deal with threats and any scenario of intrusion into Iranian airspace."
Also on Friday, Yossi Shelley, the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, conducted a briefing for all government ministry directors on the possibility of an Iranian attack and the need to prepare for various civilian scenarios. Directors were instructed to remain vigilant, responsive, and attentive to communication channels. While the certainty of an attack is uncertain, the threat is real, necessitating preparedness for all possibilities.
Simultaneously, hospitals nationwide received notices advising that pre-assigned teams would need to be present during a potential emergency. "Following expected alerts and updates from government ministry directors, we are requested to ensure the readiness and availability of staff, management, and emergency command centers in hospitals, according to the defined readiness status," the message stated.