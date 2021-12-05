Flag marches held in support of Jews in mixed Israeli cities

Two Jewish nationalist rallies took place Sunday in the mixed Jewish-Arab cities of Lod and Ramle in central Israel.

The demonstrations were intended as a show of support for the Jewish populations in the two cities that experienced riots last May by Arab residents and counter-protests by Jewish residents during the Israeli military operation against Hamas in Gaza.

Israelis hold Israeli flags and dance during the March of Flags at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021

The best-known flag march is the annual event in Jerusalem meant as a show of support for Israeli sovereignty over the entire city.

It was a festive scene in Lod for the flag march as participants were also celebrating the final night of the Jewish holiday of Chanukah, i24NEWS correspondent Pierre Klochendler reported Sunday night.

Klochendler said there were no incidents at the march under the watchful eye of the police.

The march didn't go through any mixed Jewish-Arab neighborhoods but instead took place in the main streets of the city.

Otzma Yehudit chief Itamar Ben Gvir attends the flag march in Lod

Hard-right Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben Gvir attended the Lod march, calling for the Israeli government to take a firmer stance on enforcing law and order in mixed cities.

He called for zero tolerance in the city of 82,000 for anti-Semitic acts and displays of Palestinian nationalism.