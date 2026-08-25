Francesca Albanese cries defamation to Elon Musk on X over UN Watch chief’s ‘Hamas spox’ label

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has accused UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer of “outright defamation” after he described her as “Hamas’s de facto spokesperson” at the United Nations, escalating a long-running public feud between the two.

In a post on X responding to Neuer, Albanese wrote: “Calling me Hamas Spokesperson is outright defamation, something one might expect from a decent platform that breaks its own rules, but perhaps not from Twitter’s current patron. Am I right, @Twitter?”

Francesca Albanese and Elon Musk ( Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP, Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock )

UN Watch interpreted the post as a call for X owner Elon Musk and the platform to act against Neuer’s criticism.

Neuer responded directly: “Please sue me, Ms. Albanese. As you are a non-lawyer, let me explain: Truth is an absolute defense. I repeat: You are Hamas’s de facto spokesperson at the UN. I would love to put your record before a court. Of course, to sue me, you’d have to admit you know exactly who I am.”

The final remark referred to a previous appearance by Albanese on Piers Morgan’s program, when she was asked whether she knew Neuer and replied: “Who?”

The exchange later became a recurring meme on social media among Albanese’s critics.

Following the dispute, Neuer published a series of posts that he described as evidence supporting his characterization of Albanese. UN Watch said the material included statements in which it accused her of minimizing or contextualizing Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack while it was underway, as well as remarks in which she discussed Hamas as a political force and criticized efforts to eliminate it.

The organization also pointed to public comments by senior Hamas figures praising Albanese’s reports and speeches.

UN Watch has for years accused Albanese of bias against Israel and of making antisemitic remarks. Albanese has rejected accusations that she is antisemitic and has defended her work as legitimate criticism of Israeli policy.

Neuer said the latest exchange demonstrated what he described as Albanese’s unwillingness to address UN Watch’s criticism on the merits.

“Francesca Albanese cannot refute the facts of her record, so she resorts to crying ‘outright defamation’ and trying to get X to censor the truth on her behalf. This is the classic tactic of those who abuse the language of human rights while whitewashing terrorists.”

“For years we have documented that Albanese functions as Hamas’s de facto spokesperson at the United Nations. She has repeatedly inverted the Holocaust, invoked classic antisemitic tropes about Jewish power and the ‘Jewish lobby,’ justified or “contextualized” the October 7 massacre, and received open praise from Hamas leaders. Multiple democratic governments—including the United States, France, Germany, and Canada—have condemned her for antisemitism and Holocaust inversion. She is the first UN expert in history to receive such rebukes from these countries.”

“Truth is an absolute defense. If Albanese believes she has been defamed, she should sue me. I invite her to put her full record before a court of law. Discovery would expose many of her private antisemitic emails and WhatsApp messages that are well known among UN insiders. Until then, her demand that Elon Musk, as the owner of the X platform, should silence accurate criticism only underscores how far she has fallen from any pretense of impartiality or integrity.”

UN Watch has repeatedly called for Albanese’s removal from her post as UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, arguing that her conduct violates the UN’s standards for mandate holders.

The group has also challenged the process surrounding the continuation of her mandate and has compiled a dossier of public statements, appearances and other material that it says demonstrates a pattern of hostility toward Israel and improper conduct.

Albanese, for her part, has consistently argued that attacks on her are intended to discredit her criticism of Israel and her reporting on the war in Gaza.