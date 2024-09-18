4 IDF soldiers killed in Rafah explosion, IDF says

Four IDF soldiers were fell in Rafah when a building they were in blew up. Five others were hurt in the explosion, the IDF said on Wednesday.
Captain Daniel Mimon Toaff, First Major Amit Bakri, First Major Dotan Shimon, fighters in the Givati Brigade and First Major Agam Naim, a paramedic were on a mission to detect weapons in the Tel Sultan neighborhood of the city when a building they entered exploded. The IDF was investigating the cause of the blast.
Paramedic Agam was the first female fatality among IDF troops, since the offensive on Gaza began.
Since October 7, 713 soldiers have fallen, 346 of them since the IDF launched its ground offensive.
The military said last week that the Tel Sultan neighborhood, where six hostages were executed in a tunnel, still contained pockets of Hamas resistance.