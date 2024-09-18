4 IDF soldiers killed in Rafah explosion, IDF says

Captain Daniel Mimon Toaff, First Major Amit Bakri, First Major Dotan Shimon, fighters in the Givati Brigade and First Major Agam Naim, a paramedic were on a mission to detect weapons; IDF probing cause of blast 

Elisha Ben Kimon|
Four IDF soldiers were fell in Rafah when a building they were in blew up. Five others were hurt in the explosion, the IDF said on Wednesday.
Captain Daniel Mimon Toaff, First Major Amit Bakri, First Major Dotan Shimon, fighters in the Givati Brigade and First Major Agam Naim, a paramedic were on a mission to detect weapons in the Tel Sultan neighborhood of the city when a building they entered exploded. The IDF was investigating the cause of the blast.
2 View gallery
דותן שמעון אגם נעים עמית באכרי דניאל מימון טואףדותן שמעון אגם נעים עמית באכרי דניאל מימון טואף
Daniel Mimon, Amit Bakri, Agam Naim, Dotan Shimon
(Photo: IDF)
Paramedic Agam was the first female fatality among IDF troops, since the offensive on Gaza began.
Since October 7, 713 soldiers have fallen, 346 of them since the IDF launched its ground offensive.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מפעילות כוחות חטיבה 401 במרחב תל סולטאןתיעוד מפעילות כוחות חטיבה 401 במרחב תל סולטאן
IDF troops in the Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah
(Photo: IDF)
The military said last week that the Tel Sultan neighborhood, where six hostages were executed in a tunnel, still contained pockets of Hamas resistance.
