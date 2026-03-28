Thousands protest across Israel calling to end war

Thousands of protesters rallied across Israel on Saturday in demonstrations calling for an end to the war, with gatherings held in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem.
The protests, held under the banner “For all of our lives,” were organized by a group of former lawmakers and aimed at protesting the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Organizers said the demonstrations were directed against what they described as harm to democracy, a “forever war” and government actions during the conflict.
In Tel Aviv, five protesters were detained during a demonstration at Habima Square. In Haifa, six protesters were detained at a protest in the Horev area. In Jerusalem, about 250 people gathered at Paris Square near the prime minister’s residence.
Protesters said they were demonstrating “for life” despite ongoing missile threats and voiced opposition to government policy during the war.
The initiative was led by former lawmakers including Zehava Galon, Yuli Tamir, Haim Oron, Ophir Pines, Dov Khenin, Ksenia Svetlova, Zouheir Bahloul, Taleb a-Sana and Mossi Raz, alongside dozens of protest and civil society groups.