Thousands protest across Israel calling to end war

Thousands of protesters rallied across Israel on Saturday in demonstrations calling for an end to the war, with gatherings held in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem.

Thousands of protesters rallied across Israel on Saturday in demonstrations calling for an end to the war, with gatherings held in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem.

Thousands of protesters rallied across Israel on Saturday in demonstrations calling for an end to the war, with gatherings held in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem.