Israeli father shot in front of wife in terrorist attack in Huwara

An Israeli man was shot in front of his wife by a Palestinian gunman in the West Bank town of Huwara on Sunday.

According to the Magen David Adon ambulance service, the victim, a man in his 30s, was in serious but stable condition. His wife was treated for shock. The two were transported to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

Israeli security forces launched a manhunt after the suspected gunman, who fled on foot and was apprehended shortly thereafter.

IDF forces set up roadblocks on Highway 60 headed north from Huwara toward Nablus and another on the road headed west to the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar.

The terrorist fired at the vehicle at point-blank range using an improvised Carlo submachine gun — a homemade weapon inspired by the Swedish Carl Gustav m/45.

About 20 bullets were fired at the vehicle by the attacker and from it by the victim who returned fire. Footage from the scene shows the windshield of the vehicle spattered with bullet holes.

Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas issued a statement shortly after in which it lauded the attack.

The group's spokesman Hazem Qassem called the shotting a "natural response to the crimes of the occupation against the Palestinian people."

"The resistance in the West Bank is getting stronger, more present and more rooted, and all security forces cannot stop it or bypass it," he added.

The shooting took place near where Israeli brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv were shot and killed in late February by a Palestinian terrorist, triggering a retaliatory attack by Jewish settlers who rampaged through the town, torching homes, businesses and vehicles.