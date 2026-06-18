3-year-old boy thrown into crocodile enclosure at UK zoo, suspect arrested

A 3-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in Britain on Thursday by a man who police said did not know him beforehand. The child was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, and the suspect, a man in his 30s, was arrested.

The incident took place at Johnsons of Old Hurst, a zoo in central England near Huntingdon.

2 View gallery Crocodile at the British zoo

Police officer Verity McCann told British media: “At this stage we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to better understand the circumstances. We do not believe the man who was arrested and the child are known to each other. Officers are supporting the child’s family at the hospital, and our thoughts are with them.”

According to the Daily Mail, the family-owned zoo describes itself as “a working farm and zoo with tropical gardens in the heart of the countryside.” It houses more than 100 animals, including crocodiles, African lions, Bengal tigers, sloth bears and other species.

The zoo is owned by Andy Johnson and his wife, Tracey. Johnson developed an interest in crocodilians during a visit to Florida and adopted several animals from a private collector. The zoo now has a collection of crocodiles and alligators, used mainly for “disposing of meat waste.”

2 View gallery Visitors watch crocodiles at the zoo in an enclosure formerly used as a cowshed

The animals are kept in a building that was previously used as a cowshed. On its website, the zoo says: “Crocodile farming has contributed to improving the conservation status of many crocodilian species. It also provides a sustainable alternative to overfishing in the oceans. We hope to continue developing our crocodile farm and be part of this special conservation effort.”