UK Labour party lawmaker compares Hamas hostages to Palestinian prisoners, deletes post

A member of Parliament from the Britain's ruling Labour Party has deleted a tweet maintaining that there is a parallel between hostages taken by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. The post was first reported by the Jewish News in Britain.

Sarah Owen, MP Luton North, took to the X platform on Saturday to share a post from Medical Aid for Palestinians, claiming “Israeli military airstrikes have reportedly killed more than 70 Palestinians and injured 289 in the designated 'safe zone' of al-Mawasi."

1 View gallery British Member of Parliament Sarah Owen

To accompany the tweet, she added: “A cease-fire and exchange of hostages are long overdue.”

The post was widely criticized for its equivalence of Hamas hostages, which includes children, teenagers and baby Kfir Bibas, with Palestinians imprisoned for or arrested on suspicion of violent crimes.





Here's the Labour MP for Luton North, @SarahOwen_, comparing convicted terrorists to abducted babies.



Well done, the People of Luton North. https://t.co/JUQ8j0PFZR — Jeremy Drysdale (@jeremydrysdale) July 15, 2024





A statement sent to the Jewish News from Owen’s spokesperson on Monday said:

“Sarah stands by our UK Government’s calls for an immediate cease-fire, increased aid into Gaza, the release of all hostages and a pathway to a two-state solution.

“She notes that one of the last successful large-scale release of hostages involved negotiations resulting in an exchange of hostages and political prisoners, many of which were children.”

Explanatory community notes were added to Owen’s tweet, stating: “There is no ‘exchange of hostages’ under discussion. Hamas took civilians as hostages on October 7. Israel holds Palestinian prisoners convicted or suspected of crimes.”

Sarah Owen secured 14,677 votes, or 37.9% of the votes in Luton North, a 16% drop from the 2019 general election.

This story is written by Michelle Rosenberg and reprinted with permission from the Jewish News