IDF uncovers 1.5-km-long terror tunnel in eastern Rafah

Large quantities of weapons, including short-range anti-tank missiles, AK-47s, explosives and grenades were found inside the tunnel,  which also included a hideout, toilets and additional rooms

Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
Gaza
tunnels
Rafah
In recent weeks, the 401st Brigade Combat Team, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit and Unit 504, an intelligence unit, have been operating under Division 162 in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to locate terrorist infrastructure and tunnel routes, the Israel Defense Forces announced.
So far, during the soldiers' operations, many terrorists have been eliminated, and dozens of Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites have been destroyed, according to the IDF.

1 View gallery
IDF soldiers operating in Rafah, where they uncovered a 1.5 kilometer-long tunnelIDF soldiers operating in Rafah, where they uncovered a 1.5 kilometer-long tunnel
IDF soldiers operating in Rafah, where they uncovered a 1.5 kilometer-long tunnel
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Following intelligence, the soldiers reached a tunnel shaft located 100 meters from the Rafah Crossing. The tunnel shaft led to an underground tunnel route used by the Hamas terrorist organization to carry out attacks and operations against IDF troops.
The tunnel branches into several different routes and at various depths. The entire route is 1.5 kilometers long and contained several blast doors.
During the operation, large quantities of weapons, including short-range anti-tank missiles, AK-47s, explosives and grenades were found inside. The tunnel's route included a hideout, toilets and additional rooms. All the routes and compounds were destroyed, according to the IDF.
