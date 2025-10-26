Two arrested in daring $100M Louvre heist

According to French media reports on Sunday, one of the suspects was detained Saturday evening at Charles de Gaulle Airport while attempting to board a flight to Algeria. The second suspect was apprehended shortly afterward in the greater Paris area. Both men are in their 30s and are reportedly residents of Parisian suburbs.

