Netanyahu achieved all his goals in the U.S., says Mideast analyst

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu successfully met all his objectives during his recent visit to the United States, according to Colonel (Ret.) Miri Eisin.
“He literally dotted the I's and crossed the T's,” Eisin said.
During the trip, Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump, members of the House and Senate, as well as Jewish students and Christian leaders.
Eisin emphasized that Netanyahu and Trump were “on the same page” and discussed all core issues, including the Palestinian conflict, Hamas, and Iran.
“That is a big, important step for any Israeli to feel the backing of the United States of America at this time,” Eisin said.
Watch the full interview: