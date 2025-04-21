Thousands celebrate Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem under tight security

Over the weekend, thousands of Orthodox Christians gathered at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony and Easter Sunday.

EASTER SUNDAY IN JERUSALEM

The Holy Fire is considered a miracle by Christians, symbolizing the resurrection of Jesus. The flame is passed from person to person around the church.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is identified as the site of both the crucifixion and tomb of Jesus of Nazareth. It has long been a major pilgrimage destination for Christians worldwide.

Amid security concerns, there was a heavy deployment of Israeli police to maintain order.

"The police are working in close coordination with church leaders to provide safe access to all those arriving," said Dean Elsdunne, spokesperson for the Israel Police. "Some areas of the Old City are closed off to ensure safe passage for those taking part in the processions."

The close quarters of the Old City are always a challenge. You're going to have crowds coming through with drums and candles, and we want to ensure they have a clear path. That’s why you’ll see certain areas closed off.

Of the hundreds of officers deployed, some are overt, some covert, and others are monitoring security cameras. At the end of the day, we are in a time of war. Security is a main issue—especially here in Jerusalem. We aim to provide top service to all those arriving."