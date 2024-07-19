Investigation reveals new information on Friday's deadly drone attack

Investigation into the deadly drone attack in Tel Aviv on Friday reveals the drone used different routes on its 2,000 km journey to confuse the IDF detection systems. The drone's payload was relatively small, carrying a few kilograms of explosives to extend its flight time, limiting its damage.

4 View gallery Footage of the drone strike

The IDF continues to investigate the drone's flight plan. According to the preliminary findings, the drone circumvented Israel, crossed the Sinai Peninsula, and infiltrated Israel through the Mediterranean Sea. The drone lowered its altitude to avoid detection. Only then did it ascend to the height of nearby buildings along the promenade.

4 View gallery Buildings were damaged in the blast ( Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes )

The Houthis have launched more than 200 drones and cruise missiles at Israel since October 7. The data shows that so far, only one drone and one cruise missile made contact with Israeli soil, with most of the projectiles being intercepted by USCENTCOM and the Air Force. The overall number of projectiles from the east including Yemen, Iraq, and Iran totals at around 1,000 launches.

4 View gallery Yevgeny Perder

The drone exploded in the heart of Tel Aviv, on the corner of Ben Yehuda Street and Shalom Aleichem, near the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv. Yevgeny Perder, 50, was killed in the blast, and nine other people were lightly injured, some from shrapnel and debris, and some from shock.

According to the IDF, the Iranian-made Samid-3 is a suicide drone, which according to Arab world media can fly long distances up to 1,700 km. According to reports in the Arab world, the Houthis first used it in 2018. In the past, the Houthis announced that they attacked the Saudi national Abha Airport with the drone, as well as in Abu Dhabi in 2022.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in his statement that "Iran is funding, arming, and directing its terror proxies in their attacks on Israel and the wider world. We will not allow Iran and its proxies to terrorize our civilians and we will continue to do everything we can to protect Israel’s people and borders." He added that there were no changes in Home Front Command safety instructions.

"I arrived at the studio and everything was shattered"

The drone that exploded in the heart of Tel Aviv caused extensive damage in the affected area, and shortly after the incident, residents reported that windows in their homes shattered and items were broken. Hours later, additional damages were discovered as people arrived at their workplaces.

4 View gallery The damaged studio ( Photo: Maya Katzir )

For example, Maya Katzir, owner of the Mayu Studio located on Ben Yehuda Street, told ynet that her studio was destroyed. "We live in Rabin Square, and I didn't hear the explosion at night," she said. "In the morning, I saw the messages, I saw that the surroundings were familiar in the footage, but I thought the damage would be limited to the street and it wouldn't be too significant. I thought it would only be roadblocks on the way to the studio."

"When I arrived this morning, I saw all the windows, glass, and aluminum frames were shattered on the floor. Fortunately, many of the mirrors survived it," Katzir said. "Right now I'm stuck because I rent the place. Since it's the landlord's property that was damaged, they will receive the compensation. I'll try to find a temporary solution until everything is fixed, maybe train in an alternative place. I have 200 members that I need to accommodate. I will suffer financially, no doubt. Right now there are no windows and the floor is full of glass. It's going to be a tough month, but I'm optimistic."