Sirens sound in southern and northern Israel amid missile fire from Iran and Lebanon

No immediate reports of injuries or impacts as continued launches trigger additional alerts in the Upper Galilee and a drone infiltration warning in Ramot Naftali

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Air raid sirens were activated moments ago in the Dimona area and along the Dead Sea following missile fire from Iran. At nearly the same time, sirens were also heard in northern Israel, including in Nahariya, after launches from Lebanon.
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said that, at this stage, no reports have been received of impacts or injuries resulting from the attacks on the south from Iran or on the north from Lebanon.
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Meanwhile, fire toward northern Israel continued, with additional sirens sounding across the Upper Galilee. In Ramot Naftali, an alert was issued over concerns of a possible drone infiltration.
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