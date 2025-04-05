Trump shares video he says is US strike foiling planned Houthi attack

U.S. President Donald Trump posted images of an American strike on a group of alleged Houthi rebels in Yemen. The images showed men standing in a circle as they are targeted.
"These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!"
The Houthis claimed the gathering was not part of a military planning. It was a tribal gathering held to solve internal tribal disputes, they said adding that Trump's wrong claim was indication of the failure of Western and American intelligence regarding Yemen.
Early on Saturday, The Houthis said that they shot down a Shark F360 drone on a mission from the United States and Israel over Saada, where a U.S. strike was reported hours earlier.
The American attacks on the Houthi rebels have had a "limited effect" on the ability to destroy their military capabilities, despite the United States having already spent nearly one billion dollars in under three weeks. CNN said in a report late on Friday, quoting three sources briefed on the ongoing operation.
According to the report the U.S. forces used hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of munitions since the operation began on March 15, including GPS guided long-range cruise missiles and Tomahawk missiles. The report also said B-2 stealth bombers that had been deployed to the British base on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean, were also used in the strikes.
One of the sources told CNN that the Pentagon would be asking for more funding from Congress to continue the operation against the Houthis but may not receive it, after the campaign was already criticized from both sides of the House. In fact even Vice President J.D. Vance said he thought it may be a mistake, in the call that was revealed following the discussions held in the secret chat group that included journalist Jeffry Goldberg, about the strike on Yemen.
The Pentagon did not publicly reveal what effect the daily American attacks had and officials told Congress recently that some of the leaders of the rebel group were killed and some military sites damaged but they acknowledged that the Houthis succeeded in protecting their weapons arsenal in underground fortified bunkers as they had done during the attacks against them during the Biden administration. One official said it is difficult to determine exactly how big that arsenal was.
"Thea attacks put several sites out of commission but did not effect the Houthis' ability to continue firing at ships in the Red Sea or shoot down American drones," one of the officials said. "In the meantime, we are burning munitions, fuel and time."
How long this operation would go on, is unclear. Trump said the strikes would continue until the Houthis stop targeting ships but for now, they are still launching missiles and drones.
Another security official said there had been fewer missiles attacks against Israel in the past week and attributed that to the American strikes that make it harder for the rebel group to operate while its people are in hiding.