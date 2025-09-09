Israel faces Italy in crucial World Cup qualifier

"I believe that we have as super moral and amazing country," Ben Shimon said. "I trust my people. We are trusting our army and soldiers, and I'm standing behind my country. I want to tell you just one thing about it: I never look at the people that speaking in front of me about the opinion, just say I'm looking or standing behind me and this is our people we are playing for them to make them, joyful, to make them a few moments of happy. And this is the only thing I have to say to you about."