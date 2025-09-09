Israel faces Italy in crucial World Cup qualifier

Israel’s national soccer team is in Hungary for a big match against Italy as it fights to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup—something the team has failed to achieve for nearly 50 years.
Team Israel recently beat Moldova 4–0 and now faces the Italian national team. The Italians are currently favored to win, despite last qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in 2014. Many fans and analysts are already predicting an Italian victory.
Still, Israeli soccer fans across the country are watching with renewed hope, as promising Villarreal player Manor Solomon and Ajax midfielder Oskar Gloch could give Italy a real fight.
During a press conference, Israeli national team coach Ran Ben Shimon was bombarded with questions about Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza. When asked about the number of casualties, Ben Shimon responded calmly.
"I believe that we have as super moral and amazing country," Ben Shimon said. "I trust my people. We are trusting our army and soldiers, and I'm standing behind my country. I want to tell you just one thing about it: I never look at the people that speaking in front of me about the opinion, just say I'm looking or standing behind me and this is our people we are playing for them to make them, joyful, to make them a few moments of happy. And this is the only thing I have to say to you about."